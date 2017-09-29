What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)We learned this week that not all heroes wear capes and the one question you should not ask Jane Fonda. Here's the lighter, politics-free side of this past week's news.
Who is Cardi B?
The rapper that dethroned Taylor Swift, of course! She's the first female rapper to reach the no. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 as a solo artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Haters take note: Swift sent Cardi B flowers to congratulate her.
Groom jumps into lake to save child
Not all heroes wear capes. This one had on a wedding suit. The happy couple was getting pictures taken when the groom noticed something wasn't right.
Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico
Another hero! Pitbull sent his private jet to Puerto Rico to transfer cancer patients to the US mainland for chemotherapy. The 36-year-old rapper hasn't been public about his gesture, but it hasn't gone unnoticed.
Beyoncé's joins 'Mi Gente' remix
Within one hour of posting, Beyoncé's teaser video for 'Mi Gente' garnered more than 1 million views on Instagram. Proceeds of the song will go to hurricane relief efforts in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the other affected Caribbean islands.
World's second-biggest diamond sells for ...
... $53 million! The 1,109-carat uncut stone has finally found a buyer.
Jane Fonda really didn't want to talk about this
Megyn Kelly learned an important lesson: Don't ask the actress about plastic surgery.
Rapper wants to prove the Earth is flat
Rapper B.o.B. jumped on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's not getting off of it anytime soon.