Puerto Rico

President Trump promised ongoing recovery efforts for the ravaged island after Hurricane Maria, saying the US will "not rest" until Puerto Ricans are safe . Trump touted his administration's "massive federal mobilization," including more than 10,000 federal personnel assisting with recovery. The President is expected to visit the island next week.

Cuba

Families of employees and nonessential personnel are being pulled out of Cuba by the US State Department after a string of mysterious sonic attacks against US diplomats.

Facebook

The Justice Department is demanding the private account information of potentially thousands of Facebook users who have been described as "anti-administration activists," according to court documents obtained by CNN

