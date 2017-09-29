(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Puerto Rico
President Trump promised ongoing recovery efforts for the ravaged island after Hurricane Maria, saying the US will "not rest" until Puerto Ricans are safe. Trump touted his administration's "massive federal mobilization," including more than 10,000 federal personnel assisting with recovery. The President is expected to visit the island next week.
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz responded to the administration's recent comments about being satisfied with the level of recovery efforts, saying Puerto Rico is "not a good news story." "This is a 'people are dying' story," Cruz said.
Cuba
Families of employees and nonessential personnel are being pulled out of Cuba by the US State Department after a string of mysterious sonic attacks against US diplomats.
The Justice Department is demanding the private account information of potentially thousands of Facebook users who have been described as "anti-administration activists," according to court documents obtained by CNN.
In other news
-- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he expects players to stand for the National Anthem during the upcoming season.
-- From a squealing baby baboon to a squad pic of former US presidents, the week in photos won't disappoint.
-- Are you confident of your news know-how this week? Take CNN's news quiz.
-- SELFIE ALERT: Serena Williams posted an Instagram pic of her post-baby bod.
-- Are you confident of your news know-how this week? Take CNN's news quiz.
-- SELFIE ALERT: Serena Williams posted an Instagram pic of her post-baby bod.