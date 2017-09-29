Could this 'miracle' grain from Africa become the next quinoa?

Story highlights Senegalese chef Pierre Tham is telling the world about the 5,000 year old "miracle grain"

He believes that exporting fonio could be the key to transforming Africa's economy

(CNN) As a child, Pierre Thiam didn't think there was anything extraordinary about fonio; a tiny-grained cereal he often ate on summer vacations at his grandparents'.

Decades later he sees it as the "miracle" grain that could replace quinoa and transform Africa's economy.

Fonio has been grown for over 5,000 years and is possibly the oldest cultivated cereal in Africa. The gluten-free grain, native to Thiam's birth country, Senegal, has been touted as the next quinoa.

"It is nutritious, particularly rich in methionine and cysteine, two amino acids that are deficient in most other major grains: barley, rice or wheat to name a few," the chef said of fonio at the recently concluded TEDGlobal Conference in Tanzania.

And it is from exporting this grain that he believes Africa can turn its economy around.

