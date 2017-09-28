Photos: The week in 26 photos A man holding an American flag kneels as US President Donald Trump's motorcade passes after an event at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis on Wednesday, September 27. After Trump criticized football players who kneel during "The Star-Spangled Banner" to protest police brutality, there have been numerous instances of veterans, athletes and others taking a knee in solidarity. There has also been a backlash over the protests Hide Caption 1 of 26

A family bathes in the Cuyon River a week after the passage of Category 4 Hurricane Maria in Coamo, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, September 27. Picking up the pieces : Photos show how Puerto Ricans are coping in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria

In this Thursday, September 21 photo, distributed by the North Korean government on Friday, September 22, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a statement in Pyongyang, North Korea. The forceful rhetoric from Pyongyang came after Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, September 19. In a rare direct statement delivered straight to camera, Kim said Trump would "pay dearly" for the threats, and said Trump's comments are reflective of "mentally deranged behavior."

Sen. Lindsey Graham waits at the witness table as disability-rights activists are removed by Capitol Hill police during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the Graham-Cassidy bill in Washington on Monday, September 25. The Senate will not vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill to repeal Obamacare, Republican leaders announced Tuesday, dealing a devastating blow to President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers who tried to make a last-ditch attempt to deliver on the party's yearslong campaign promise.

A baby baboon named Kito clings to his mother at the Oakland Zoo in California on Wednesday, September 27. Kito is the fourth baby born to his parents, Krista, 21, and Martijn, 16, making Oakland Zoo's 16-strong baboon troupe the largest in the United States.

Israeli security forces take a Palestinian man into custody during a protest against the Israeli barrier wall and Jewish settlements in the village of Khirbet Atuf in Tubas, West Bank, on Wednesday, September 27. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict: What you need to know

This screen grab from House television shows Rep. Steve Scalise as he returns to Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, September 28. The House Republican whip was shot in June at a congressional baseball team practice. "I am definitely a living example that miracles really do happen," Scalise said. He also thanked God and his wife as well as the Capitol Police officers and doctors who saved his life.

Prince Harry sits with Hayley Henson, left, and her daughter Emily Henson during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, on Wednesday, September 27. Hayley is married to British paralympian David Henson, and the pair's 2-year-old daughter was spotted trying to sneak some of Prince Harry's popcorn

Jacksonville Jaguars football players kneel in protest during the National Anthem before an NFL International Series match at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, September 24. Not just a knee: Photos from Sunday's anthem protests

Former Alabama chief justice and US Senate candidate Roy Moore rides in on a horse to vote at the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department during the Alabama Senate race in Gallant, Alabama, on Tuesday, September 26. Moore ousted Sen. Luther Strange on Tuesday night , and his win is sending shock waves through the GOP establishment -- including at the White House, where President Donald Trump had poured his own political capital into helping Strange survive.

A powerful explosion is seen in the ammunition depot of a military base in Kalynivka, west of Kiev, Ukraine, early Wednesday, September 27. According to Reuters , the massive explosions and a blaze forced authorities to evacuate 24,000 people and close airspace over the region, officials said on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at the airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 24.

A woman carries her ill child at a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, September 26. According to the United Nations , an estimated 313,000 Rohingya men, women and children have begun fleeing violence in Myanmar, overwhelming the relief capacity in Bangladesh.

Yachts are displayed on Thursday, September 28, at Port Hercules in Monaco for the 27th Monaco Yacht Show

Former US Presidents Barack Obama, left, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend a trophy presentation during the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday, September 28.

A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2018 show during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, September 24.

Family members embrace as they wait for news of their relatives outside a collapsed seven-story building in Mexico City's Roma Norte neighborhood on Friday, September 22. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake destroyed parts of Mexico City and surrounding states just days before. Meet the volunteers helping after Mexico's quake

A spider is seen in a dewdrop-covered web on a hillside near Elkton in rural western Oregon on Wednesday, September 27.

Former Rep. Anthony Weiner leaves Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Monday, September 25. Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for sexting with a minor. In addition to the prison term, Weiner also was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Supporters of the Christian Democratic Union react as exit poll results are shown on TV at a general election night event in Berlin on Sunday, September 24. The center-right CDU leader, Angela Merkel, won a fourth term as German Chancellor, but her party's lead in Parliament was cut and the country faces a surge in support for the far right.

A man looks on during the International Tattoo Convention in London on Friday, September 22. The convention hosts more than 400 of the most prominent and talented tattoo artists on the planet, showcasing their skills and styles in public.

Kids play on stacks of corn during the harvest season in Liaocheng, a prefecture in China's western Shandong province, on Monday, September 25.

Fighters of the Hashed al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Units, flash the victory sign while advancing toward the northern Iraqi town of Sharqat on Friday, September 22.

A brawl breaks out between Ugandan lawmakers during an age-limit debate in Kampala, Uganda, on Tuesday, September 26. According to The Washington Post , "the fight exposed the bitter rift between lawmakers who support President Yoweri Museveni's efforts to extend his rule and those who oppose it." Museveni, who is now 73, has been president of Uganda for 31 years.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man swings a chicken over his head as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem on Wednesday, September 27. Observant Jews believe the ritual of swinging a live chicken over one's head transfers one's sins from the past year into the chicken. Kaparot is performed before Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.