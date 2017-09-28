Story highlights Fatal rock slide was an "undetermined size"

Fall took place during climbing season on popular route

(CNN) At least one person was killed and another injured after a rockfall on El Capitan, the most prominent granite cliff in Yosemite National Park, according to a statement from the National Parks Service.

The fatal rock slide, which was of "undetermined size," according to a press release from the NPS, appears to have started near the Waterfall Route, a "popular climbing route" on the east buttress of the famous, nearly 3,000-foot granite wall.

"Park Rangers are working to transport the injured person to receive medical care outside of the park," the statement reads. The rockfall comes during climbing season, and there are "many climbers" on the rock formation and other climbing routes in Yosemite.

The statement adds that the Yosemite remains open and visitor services unaffected.

Tour guide John DeGrazio was giving a tour of the park when he captured the moment of the rockfall.

