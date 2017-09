Islanders cut off from world: 'We've lost everything'

Vieques, Puerto Rico (CNN) The island of Vieques is just seven miles from Puerto Rico. Right now, it might as well be 7,000.

It's been destroyed by Hurricane Maria. And almost entirely cut off.

For seven days, Vieques' people have been watching stocks of food, water and fuel dwindle while they've been in a black hole of no information. Now, crowds line up in the main square to touch the outside world.

A woman becomes emotional when she finally gets a chance to talk to a loved one.

On the first private flight in after the storm, resident and aid organizer Robert Becker brought in a bag full of satellite phones and residents wait for two hours in 90-degree heat for their turn to talk to a loved one.

It's their first chance to say I'm alive, the kids are alive. Or to share the shockingly awful conditions that they are trying to survive.

Read More