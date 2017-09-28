Breaking News

A man holding an American flag kneels as the President's motorcade passes

By Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 1:20 PM ET, Thu September 28, 2017

(CNN)As President Donald Trump's motorcade drove to Indianapolis International Airport, this is the sight that greeted it:

A man taking a knee on the sidewalk. In his hand, a folded American flag.
The photo was shot Wednesday by a photographer accompanying the President as he left Indianapolis after delivering a speech on tax cuts at the state fairgrounds.
The photo offers no other detail about the man, or whether he's a veteran.
    After Trump criticized football players who kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality, there have been numerous instances of veterans, athletes and others taking a knee in solidarity. There has also been a backlash over the protests.
    Trump and his aides have argued the protests are unpatriotic and disrespectful to the flag and those who have fought to protect the US.