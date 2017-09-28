Story highlights Fuel or electricity needed to power water facilities on battered island

Getting aid out to residents also a challenge

More than a week after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, nearly half of its residents still are without drinking water.

At least 44% of the island's residents don't have access to potable water, according to the Defense Department.

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN that crews are trying to restore water supplies for residents. But it hasn't been easy.

"In terms of aqueducts, we have been able to restore only 50% of water, because the majority of water in Puerto Rico also depends on electric generators," he said on Wednesday.

Generators need fuel, which is on short supply.

Read More