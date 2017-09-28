Puerto Rico: The latest on hurricane recovery efforts

(CNN) More than a week after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm, the island is dealing with a humanitarian crisis as millions remain without electricity, water or gas. At least 16 people have died in Puerto Rico as a result of the storm, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Thursday.

3-star general to lead military's efforts

Customers wait in line for power generators at a store in San Juan on September 18.

People buy provisions in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe, as the hurricane approached on Monday, September 18.

Soldiers patrol a street in Marigot, St. Martin, as preparations were made for Maria on September 19.

A motorist drives on the flooded waterfront in Fort-de-France, Martinique, on September 19.

Cars line up at a gas station in San Juan on September 19.

A boat is overturned off the shore of Sainte-Anne, Guadeloupe, on September 19.

People in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, board up windows of a business on September 19.

People stand near debris at a restaurant in Le Carbet, Martinique, on September 19.

A street is flooded in Pointe-a-Pitre, on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, on September 19.

Waves crash in San Juan as the hurricane neared Puerto Rico on September 19.

Two girls play on cots at the Humacao Arena.

Members of a rescue team embrace as they wait to help in Humacao on September 20.

Trees are toppled outside the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan on September 20.

Rescue vehicles are trapped under an awning in Humacao on September 20.

Residents move aluminum panels from an intersection in Humacao on September 20.

Power lines are scattered across a road in Humacao, Puerto Rico, on September 20.

San Juan is shrouded in darkness after the hurricane knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico.

People walk through the destruction in Roseau on September 20.

Damage is seen in Roseau, Dominica, on September 20.

A mattress that fell from the third floor is surrounded by debris outside a San Juan apartment complex on September 20.

A gas station's sign is damaged in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane passed just north of the country on September 21.

A man walks on a highway divider while carrying his bicycle through San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Thursday, September 21.

People collect water from a natural spring created by landslides in Corozal, Puerto Rico, on Sunday, September 24. Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the island faces a humanitarian crisis.

An aerial view shows the flooding in San Juan on September 25.

Yancy Leon rests at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport near San Juan on September 25. She's been waiting in line for two days to get a flight out.

An apartment building is missing a wall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday, September 25, nearly a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth. Power is still out in most places, and communications remain almost nonexistent on the island of 3.4 million people.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Thursday called for the Department of Defense to t ake over short-term relief and recovery efforts . Rubio acknowledged FEMA's role in providing federal assistance to local governments, but said the Defense Department is the "only entity capable of executing a recovery effort of this scale and complexity."

Jones Act waived; some supplies reportedly still at port

President Trump on Thursday authorized a 10-day waiver of the Jones Act , a federal law that limits shipping to US ports by foreign vessels. Puerto Rico's governor and other US officials had argued that a waiver would expedite the shipping of supplies to the island.

Jose Ayala, vice president of operations for the Crowley shipping company, told CNN Thursday that at least 10,000 containers were sitting in the San Juan port, filled with "food, water, medical aid, everything."

Ayala said the containers still at the port held items the port usually brings in -- "food, provisions, refrigerated cargo, all kinds of general merchandise foods, furniture, liquor, manufacturing products, all kinds of cargo that we normally get."

But Omar Marrero, executive director of Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority, said 7,500 containers were sitting at the port Thursday. And Hernan Ayala, president of the Puerto Rico Shipping Association, said none of the idle containers involved aid sent by FEMA.

All FEMA cargo has been dispatched from the port to the rest of the island, Ayala said.

Part of the reason for distribution backlogs at the port is that only 20% of truck drivers have reported back to work since Hurricane Maria swept through, according to a representative for Rosselló.

A diesel fuel shortage and blocked roads also are complicating distribution efforts. Even contacting drivers is a problem because cell towers are down.

Rosselló said Thursday he signed an executive order to allow more flexibility for supply distribution.

Search and rescue

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says its search and rescue teams saved or assisted 843 people in Puerto Rico as of Thursday morning. The US Coast Guard, according to FEMA, saved or assisted 15 people.

Shelters

As of Thursday morning, 10,114 people were in 160 shelters in Puerto Rico, FEMA said.

Gasoline stations and hospitals

Of 1,100 gas stations in Puerto Rico, 689 were operating as of Thursday morning, Rosselló said. The distribution of diesel to hospitals, which will use them to operate power generators, increased over the last day, the governor said.

Forty-four of the 47 hospitals that the federal government has assessed in Puerto Rico are operational, FEMA said . Twenty-two other hospitals have yet to be assessed.

On October 2, the island will receive 125,000 barrels of gas. "Given those numbers, we can say that there is gasoline in Puerto Rico," the governor said.

Truck drivers carrying essentials, starting Thursday, will be exempt from a government-mandated evening curfew that was instituted to prevent looting, he said, and certain gas stations will be designated just for trucks at night.

FEMA: Nearly 1 million meals distributed

Nearly 1 million meals and about 2 million liters of water have been given out at 11 distribution centers in Puerto Rico as of Thursday morning, said John Rabin, acting regional administrator for the FEMA.

FEMA expects another 3 million meals and 2 million liters of water will be given out over the next few days, Rabin said.

More police to Vieques

Extra police and military troops will be sent Thursday to the island of Vieques , seven miles off Puerto Rico, Rosselló said.

Asked Thursday if this was in response to reports of looting on Vieques, Rosselló said he had not heard those reports.

Bank closures

Many Puerto Ricans are having trouble withdrawing from banks because of closures, and because many ATMs are not working or are not being reloaded. At least half of all bank branches on the island were closed Wednesday, said Zoime Alvarez, vice president at the Association of Banks of Puerto Rico.

Banco Popular, a major Puerto Rican bank, told CNNMoney on Wednesday that only 57 of its 169 branches were open for business. And only 150 of its 600 ATMs were operating.

Why? There weren't enough drivers to move the cash, bank branches were running on generators and can't get security software back online and some bank employees did not have enough gasoline to drive to work.

$40 million available for road and bridge repairs

The US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration on Thursday announced the immediate availability of $40 million to help restore essential service on roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Maria.

This money supplements the $2.5 million in ER funds awarded to Puerto Rico for damages related to Hurricane Irma.

Airports

The San Juan international airport and eight other airports were open, or open with restrictions, the Defense Department said Thursday.

Seaports

The Port of San Juan and seven other Puerto Rican ports were open Thursday, some with restrictions, the Defense Department said.

Puerto Rican students offered in-state tuition in Florida

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who met with Rosselló in San Juan on Thursday, said Florida will offer in-state tuition to Puerto Rican students displaced by hurricanes Maria and Irma.