8 numbers that show how Maria has laid waste to Puerto Rico

(CNN) Hurricane Maria laid waste to Puerto Rico, leaving a brown wasteland on what had been a verdant American paradise in the Caribbean.

One week after the Category 4 storm barreled through, relief efforts continued, as the task of recovery -- from repairing inundated buildings to healing traumatized families -- seemed perhaps as unfathomable as counting each sand grain on the island's iconic beaches. Sixteen lives were lost to Maria's fury and its aftermath in this first week, leaving incalculable pain.

Other measures of misery, in fact, can be tallied. Here's a look at what Maria left behind: