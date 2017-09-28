FEMA on Puerto Rico: 'It's not nearly as fast as any of us want'

Story highlights Puerto Rico governor: "After two hurricanes, this infrastructure has honestly collapsed"

FEMA says it has given $17 million in aid a week after Hurricane Maria struck

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) Puerto Ricans are struggling with day-to-day survival despite government and military efforts to help get the US commonwealth back on its feet more than a week after Hurricane Maria's landfall.

Nearly half of gas stations on the island are still closed. Thousands of shipping containers with vital aid are sitting idle at the Port of San Juan. And many banks remain shuttered or low on money, while businesses accept only cash.

"A response to an incident like this is complex, it's difficult and it's not nearly as fast as any of us want," John Rabin, acting regional administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told reporters Thursday at press conference in San Juan. "Hurricane Maria was catastrophic to Puerto Rico."

Rabin said that FEMA has given $17 million in aid to the island.

Puerto Rico faces a significant distribution challenge, with about 9,500 containers carrying food, water, medicine and other supplies stuck at San Juan's port, according to Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

