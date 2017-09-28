Story highlights Chef Jose Andres marshals supplies and volunteers into a sandwich production line

A veteran of previous disaster relief, he's focusing on feeding hospital workers in San Juan

San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) He got the bread, the meat and the cheese. He got volunteers on a production line. And within hours, renowned chef Jose Andres got thousands of hospital workers fed.

Better known for serving delicate, small plates of food in high-class restaurants in New York or Los Angeles, Andres still seems in his element simply finding a way to get food to the hungry.

"I always say that chefs like me, we love to feed the few, but I think we love even more feeding the many," he said.

Chef Jose Andres, left, directs volunteers after a delivery of food.

He's in San Juan on his own initiative, in the same way that he's been to previous disaster zones -- to make sure people eat.

Some food is donated, some he procures. The bills and the paperwork can get sorted later.

