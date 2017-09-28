Hugh Hefner's complicated civil rights and pro-LBGT legacy

Story highlights Hugh Hefner tackled issues like segregation and same-sex marriage

His civil rights advocacy was chronicled in the 2009 documentary "Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist, Rebel"

(CNN) Critics will remember Hugh Hefner, who died Wednesday at age 91, as the silk-robed womanizer who founded Playboy magazine, a pleasure hunter who bedded hundreds of young women, divorced multiple times and persuaded sex symbols to pose nude for his publication.

But others will celebrate the man known as "Hef" as an American icon who promoted black artists, writers and athletes, tackled social issues like segregation and advocated for the LBGT community.

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who has changed the world in some positive way, in a social, sexual sense, and I'd be very happy with that," Hefner once told CNN.

His civil rights advocacy was chronicled in a 2009 documentary, "Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist, Rebel."

The documentary recounted how in 1955 Hefner published, "The Crooked Man," a science fiction story in which heterosexuals were persecuted in a homosexual world. The Charles Beaumont story had been rejected by other publications.

