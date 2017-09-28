(CNN) Green Bay Packers fans followed quarterback Aaron Rodgers' request and locked arms Thursday during the National Anthem before a game against the Chicago Bears.

The players, coaches and their fans standing with their arms intertwined was meant to be a moment of unity at Lambeau Field in the wake of several protests by players around the league after President Donald Trump's caustic comments last week.

Green Bay Packer fans also saluted and put their hands over their hearts as both the Packers and Bears players locked arms during the National Anthem.

The Packers organization this week had also asked fans to lock arms during the anthem.

