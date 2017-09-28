(CNN) Some Green Bay Packers fans followed quarterback Aaron Rodgers' request and locked arms Thursday night during the National Anthem before a game against the Chicago Bears.

Even some Bears and Packers fans put aside the bitter rivalry and linked arms, too.

The Packers players, coaches and their fans standing with their arms intertwined was meant to be a moment of unity at Lambeau Field in the wake of several protests by players around the league in response to President Donald Trump's caustic comments last week.

Some Packer fans also saluted and put their hands over their hearts, as both the Packers and Bears players locked arms during the National Anthem.

