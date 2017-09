5 things for September 28: Tax overhaul, Puerto Rico, Facebook, Equifax, Hefner

(CNN) Politics and football may be mixing it up these days, but Peyton Manning says he's most definitely not running for the Senate . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Tax overhaul

President Trump pulled the wraps off his long-awaited tax overhaul plan . It's a mix of massive tax cuts and a serious simplification of the tax code that he called a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." So, what's in it? It would collapse the number of personal income tax brackets from seven to three. It would double the standard deduction for married and single filers. And it would slash the corporate tax rate to 20% and dump the estate tax.

2. Puerto Rico

JUST WATCHED US Navy ship's response efforts in Puerto Rico Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH US Navy ship's response efforts in Puerto Rico 02:38

3. Facebook

At least one of the Facebook ads bought by Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign referenced Black Lives Matter and was specifically targeted to reach audiences in Ferguson, Missouri, and in Baltimore, sources with knowledge of the ads told CNN.

Ferguson and Baltimore had gained widespread attention for the large and violent protests over police shootings of black men. The decision to target the ad in those two cities offers the first look at how accounts linked to the Russian government-affiliated troll farm known as the Internet Research Agency used geographically targeted advertising to sow political chaos in the United States, the sources said.

JUST WATCHED Russia bought Black Lives Matter ad on Facebook Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Russia bought Black Lives Matter ad on Facebook 04:09

4. Equifax

To say Equifax hasn't handled its massive data breach very well is being generous. First, the credit-reporting agency didn't immediately inform the world that the personal information of as many as 143 million people had been compromised. Then, it took flak for charging fees to folks who wanted to protect themselves by initiating a credit freeze. But now, Equifax may finally be doing something right: It will soon offer a program that'll let consumers lock and unlock their credit files for free -- for life.

JUST WATCHED Credit freeze after Equifax hack is not easy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Credit freeze after Equifax hack is not easy 03:24

5. Hugh Hefner

JUST WATCHED Celebrity playmates react to Hugh Hefner's death Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Celebrity playmates react to Hugh Hefner's death 01:06

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

A really great deal

Trips to big-box retailers always end up with you picking up something you hadn't planned to, like a newborn baby

Face time

Jane Fonda, and pretty much all of social media, made this face when Megyn Kelly, on her new show, asked the Hollywood legend about plastic surgery

jane fonda megyn kelly

Face time, part 2

Sorry, kids, you may be all hype about the iPhone X and its Face ID tech, but sadly, it doesn't really work on your cute little baby faces

Sole of the city

Oh, it's just another walking tour of NYC. But it's led by Sarah Jessica Parker , so of course, it involves shoes.

Three strikes

NUMBER OF THE DAY

45,000

JUST WATCHED Why refugee doctors become taxi drivers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why refugee doctors become taxi drivers 06:18

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I don't know what my future holds for me."

Golfer Tiger Woods, who is still rehabbing after back surgery, says it's possible he may never return to the links.

AND FINALLY ...

May the farce be with you