Air Force Academy investigating racist slurs on students' rooms

(CNN) Racist slurs were found on the message boards of five black cadet candidates at the Air Force Academy Preparatory School, CNN affiliate KRDO reports, sparking an investigation from the school.

The messages were written in black marker and said "Go home" with the n-word. The Air Force Academy said it is investigating and that whoever is responsible will be held accountable. The Prep School, on the same campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the academy, helps ready about 240 cadets each year to enter the academy.

In a video posted on Thursday to the Air Force Academy's Facebook page , Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria defended diversity and denounced the "horrible language and horrible ideas" in the racist message.

"If you're outraged by those words, then you're in the right place. That kind of behavior has no place at the Prep School," Silveria said.

"This is our institution, and no one can take away our values," Silveria added. "No one can write on a board and question our values. No one can take that away from us."

