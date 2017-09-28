Story highlights Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe takes place at Chantilly on Oct. 1

Usual venue Longchamp being redeveloped

Richest flat race on turf

(CNN) The majestic Chantilly estate north of Paris is sport's most spectacular temporary home.

This weekend, it hosts horse racing's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe -- the world's richest race on turf.

It's a highlight of France's sporting and cultural calendar, now in its second year at Chantilly while its traditional Longchamp home undergoes a €130 million ($145 million) revamp.

Europe's most prestigious race, a one-and-a-half-mile test of speed and stamina for three-year-olds and above, commands a purse of five million euros, with a first prize of 2,857,000 euros.

That makes it the third-richest horse race in the world, behind the Pegasus World Cup and the Dubai World Cup.