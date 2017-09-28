Story highlights Tuesday's strike was carried out by unmanned aircraft and killed fewer than 10 ISIS fighters

The operation follows a series of six precision airstrikes that were carried out against an ISIS desert camp on Friday

(CNN) The US military conducted airstrikes against ISIS fighters in Libya Tuesday, for a second time in less than a week and only the second time the US has struck targets in the North African country since Donald Trump became President.

"US forces conducted two precision airstrikes in Libya against ISIS militants," US Africa Command, which oversees US troops in the region, said in a statement issued Thursday.

Africa Command added that the strikes killed "several ISIS militants" and were carried out "in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord," the internationally recognized government based in Tripoli.

The strike occurred approximately 100 miles southeast of Sirte, the one-time ISIS stronghold in Libya, according to Africa Command.

Tuesday's strikes were carried out by unmanned aircraft and killed fewer than 10 ISIS fighters, two US defense officials told CNN.

