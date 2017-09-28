Price in Trump's crosshairs as expensive travel scrutinized

Story highlights "We're going to conduct a full review," Sanders said

Price took 13 trips where he flew on a private plane -- two more than he previously said

Washington (CNN) The White House said Thursday it was considering adopting new oversight of administration officials' use of private planes as President Donald Trump's health boss finds his job in jeopardy.

Trump has fumed about Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's use of private jets to travel around the country on routes easily accessible by commercial means. He's been encouraged by some advisers to fire Price in a show of authority, but as of Thursday Trump has indicated in private he's not ready to dismiss the former congressman.

Price said Thursday he would reimburse the US government for the cost of his private air travel, though not for the full cost of chartering the planes, which ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead, a spokesperson for HHS said Price would cut a check to the US Treasury for $51,887.31, the amount for his seat on the private flights he took.

"I regret the concerns this has raised regarding the use of taxpayer dollars," Price said in a statement. "All of my political career I've fought for the taxpayers. It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer."

Speaking at the White House briefing on Thursday, press secretary Sarah Sanders remained noncommittal about Price's future in the administration.

