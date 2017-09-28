Breaking News

President Trump today: Live updates

By Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 10:15 AM ET, Thu September 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CATCH UP: Morning news briefing from CNN
CATCH UP: Morning news briefing from CNN

    JUST WATCHED

    CATCH UP: Morning news briefing from CNN

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CATCH UP: Morning news briefing from CNN 01:22