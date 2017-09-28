Story highlights Mnuchin has come under fire for various instances

Several Trump officials have recently been criticized for their travel methods

Washington (CNN) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declined Thursday to commit to only using commercial travel for the rest of his time at the agency after coming under fire for certain taxpayer-funded trips.

"I can promise the American taxpayer that the only time that I will be using mil air is when there are issues either for national security or we have to get to various different things where there's no other means," he said on CBS 'This Morning.'

"Mil air" is a shorthand for military air. Mnuchin has been scrutinized for requesting to use military planes for non-governmental travel, joining a number of Trump administration officials who have recently been criticized for their method of business and personal travel.

This summer , he asked the White House about the possibility of using a government jet for his European honeymoon this summer but later withdrew the request.

Another trip by Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, to Kentucky last month is already under review by the Treasury Department's Inspector General.