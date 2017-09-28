Story highlights Steve Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball team practice in June

He sustained a gunshot wound to his left hip and suffered 'significant damage'

Washington (CNN) Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican whip in the House who was shot in June at a congressional baseball team practice, is returning to Capitol Hill Thursday for the first time since being seriously wounded.

The Louisiana congressman will participate in House votes Thursday morning and address his colleagues, according to a statement from his office.

He is planning to resume his job at the Capitol while continuing out-patient rehabilitation, the statement added.

Scalise tweeted Thursday morning, "I'm back" following a photo of a silhouette of him at the Capitol.

The news comes after CBS released an excerpt of his first interview since he was seriously injured, when he said doctors "put me back together again."

