(CNN) Roy Moore's victory in Alabama dominated the news on Wednesday. But, it was two far less high-profile races on Tuesday night -- one in Florida, one in New Hampshire -- that may well give us the best indication of where we are headed in the 2018 midterm elections.

Those twin wins make it eight Republican-controlled state legislative seats that Democrats have flipped in 2017 alone. (Republicans flipped a Democratic state House seat in Louisiana earlier this year although Democrats didn't even field a candidate in that race.)

That means that of the 27 Republican-held state legislative seats that have come open in 2017 to date, Democrats have now flipped almost 30% of them -- a remarkable number in any circumstance but especially so when you consider the average Trump margin in these seats in 2016 was 19 points.

Yes, each of these races have unique dynamics. In the Florida race, for example, the seat was open because the Republican incumbent was forced to resign after making racists comment to several black lawmakers at a bar in Tallahassee . It's not exactly easy to run as a Republican in the district in the wake of that sort of scandal.

