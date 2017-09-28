Price flew internationally on government aircraft

Washington (CNN) In addition to chartering private jets for official business, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price traveled on government aircraft for two multi-stop international trips, an Air Force official told CNN.

In May, the Air Force's 89th Airlift Wing flew Price on a C-37 from Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland, to Monrovia, Liberia, then to Berlin, and then to Geneva, the official said. The trip also included a logistical stop in Ghana before returning to Andrews on May 24.

In August, Price flew from Andrews to Anchorage, and from there to Beijing, Saigon, Hanoi, Tokyo and Seattle before returning to Andrews, the Air Force official said. The trip had also had a stop for fuel in Korea.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense executive secretary is responsible for prioritizing and approving flights.

The process for approving military flights for Cabinet officials is separate and distinct from the one for allowing the chartering of private planes, a person familiar with the process told CNN.

