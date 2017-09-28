Bipartisan fix close on Obamacare, but can it pass?

Story highlights The hangup remains that many Republican senators are dubious of any agreement to stabilize Obamacare

They've spent years railing against the program and pledged to eliminate it

(CNN) Republicans and Democrats could be on the verge of a bipartisan fix to stabilize Obamacare markets, but it may not matter if enough GOP lawmakers cannot get behind it.

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander, R- Tennessee, pulled the plug on bipartisan talks to fix Obamacare last week to focus on the latest GOP effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. But with that bill now shelved, he is back at the negotiating table with Democrat Patty Murray.

The main issues: guaranteeing the payment of a key set of Obamacare subsidies at least through next year, which Democrats want, and providing more flexibility for states to amend Obamacare's regulations, which is critical for Republicans.

"Work in the health committee showed there's a lot of common ground around ways to strengthen markets and bring down premiums in the near term, and now that Republicans are back at the table, Senator Murray is very hopeful an agreement can be finalized soon," a Murray aide said.

Among the points the Democrats have agreed to is allowing more Obamacare enrollees to sign up for copper plans, which cover fewer benefits but have lower premiums, and expediting the approval process for states to receive Obamacare waivers, a Senate Democratic aide said.

