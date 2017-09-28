Story highlights "Under President Donald Trump, America is back," Pence said

Pence pushed tax cuts and other administration goals

Milwaukee, Wisconsin (CNN) The criticism surrounding the White House's handling of Puerto Rico's hurricane recovery and the private planes taken by a Cabinet secretary were nowhere to be found on Vice President Mike Pence's Great Lakes swing this week.

Pence was among friends Thursday -- first Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, then Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, two Republicans he got to know in his previous role as Indiana governor.

And he was relentlessly on message.

"Confidence is back. Manufacturing is back. And under President Donald Trump, America is back," Pence told workers at American Axle Manufacturing in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The 36-hour trip included fundraising events for the Michigan GOP and the Republican National Committee in Milwaukee, as well as two factory stops.

