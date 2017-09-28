Story highlights Moore wrote two columns in 2006 criticizing the Bush administration for appointing openly gay men to government positions.

(CNN) Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for US Senate in Alabama, wrote two columns in 2006 criticizing the Bush administration for appointing openly gay men to government positions.

Moore, who in the past has said "homosexual conduct" should be illegal, won the Republican primary runoff this week. If he wins the Senate seat in December's general election, Moore would routinely have a vote on executive branch appointees that require Senate confirmation.

The Moore campaign did not return a request for comment.

Mark Dybul to be US Global AIDS coordinator an "open affront to Christian principles." Writing in The Washington Times in 2006 about the reasons Republicans lost ground in that year's midterm election, Moore called President George W. Bush's nomination and the Senate's confirmation of "admitted homosexual"Mark Dybul to be US Global AIDS coordinator an "open affront to Christian principles."

"[Dybul's] appointment was confirmed by a Republican Senate, which had previously rejected President Clinton's nomination of an avowed homosexual as ambassador to Luxembourg," wrote Moore, who at the time was serving as president of the Christian legal nonprofit he founded, the Foundation for Moral Law. "At Mr. Dybul's swearing-in ceremony, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice introduced his parents and his male 'partner,' Jason. Miss Rice then referred to Jason's mother as Mr. Dybul's 'mother-in-law,' showing disdain for traditional marriage and an open acceptance of homosexuality."

