Rep. Al Green: Black people should consider not going to White House until Trump apologizes for NFL comments

(CNN) Rep. Al Green, a Texas Democrat, said Wednesday that black Americans should consider declining White House invitations until President Donald Trump apologizes for his comments calling NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem a "son of a bitch."

"It is just unconscionable," Green said on the "Joe Madison Show" on SiriusXM radio. "I have to borrow your phrase, unconscionable, that we would allow this President to do this with impunity. Every black person in this country ought to be up in arms about what he said about mothers."

Green said the President would need to apologize for his comments and offer atonement.

"Calling them dogs, dogs," the Texas congressman continued. "Every black person ought to give some consideration, if you get an invitation, as to whether you will go to the White House until he either retracts that statement or does something else to atone, because this requires atonement. This cannot go unchallenged. He has insulted the mothers of the country. These are the people who bring life to the world. I refuse to allow it to go unchallenged"

Earlier in the interview, Green said the President's comments were a new low.

