Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has remained defiant this week in his feud with athletes who take a knee during the National Anthem, insisting that NFL owners should fire players who engage in this protest.

But while Colin Kaepernick, the first NFL player to take a knee last year to protest police brutality, has been ostracized, shunned and relentlessly booed on the football field, in hip-hop there seems to be nothing but love for the former NFL quarterback.

Hip-hop artists like Jay-Z and J. Cole have been vocal about their support for Kaepernick -- who has not been signed by an NFL team this year -- and several artists, including Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, have referenced him in their lyrics.

The former San Francisco 49ers star had been name-dropped in hip-hop lyrics before he took a knee, but some of the most memorable mentions came over the past year as artists rallied behind his message.

Here's a list of some of the strongest Kaepernick lyrics: