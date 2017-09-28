Washington (CNN) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price reiterated amid mounting criticism Thursday that trips he took by private charter jet were allowed by both legal and HHS officials.

"These trips were approved through the normal process," Price told Fox News Thursday night.

The comments echo a statement Price made earlier Thursday saying he is taking a number of measures to make up for the flights, which have drawn intense scrutiny, including refraining from taking charter planes again in the future.

"All of my political career I've fought for the taxpayers," Price said in the statement. "It is clear to me that in this case, I was not sensitive enough to my concern for the taxpayer. I know as well as anyone that the American people want to know that their hard-earned dollars are being spent wisely by government officials."

Price also said in his statement that will write a personal check to the US Treasury to cover the cost of his travel on private charter planes, adding that he continues to "welcome" and is cooperating with a Office of Inspector General review as well as taking part in an departmental review to " determine if any changes or reforms are necessary."

