Washington (CNN) Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will headline his first Washington speech on Thursday, in an appearance that has angered liberal groups because it will be held at the Trump International Hotel.

The invite-only event celebrates the 50th anniversary of The Fund for American Studies, a conservative group, which said the venue was booked before Trump was President and Gorsuch was nominated.

"We chose the venue, we had no political agenda it's just a nice hotel and a new venue for us, " said Steve Slattery, a spokesman for the group.

As for Gorsuch, "we were looking for a speaker, Slattery said. "So we thought, 'let's invite Justice (Antonin) Scalia's replacement.'"

Gorsuch, whom Trump nominated in January and was confirmed in April, is not being paid for his appearance.

