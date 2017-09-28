Cohn: I'm here for the tax reform

Story highlights "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said

Washington (CNN) National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn said Thursday that he remained at the White House even after criticizing President Donald Trump's response to Charlottesville because of the "once in a lifetime opportunity" to rewrite the tax code.

"Why am I here? I am here just for this reason. Think about the opportunity I am involved in with President Trump to rewrite the tax code," Cohn told reporters during the White House briefing.

Cohn stressed that he can have an enormous impact on the US economy and its trajectory if the administration is successful in its tax reform effort.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

In the wake of racially charged deadly violence in Virginia last month, Cohn, a high-profile Jewish member of the administration, told the Financial Times Trump's handling of the protests caused him "distress." He said the administration "can and must do better" to condemn hate groups.

