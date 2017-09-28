Obama, Bush and Clinton appear together at Presidents Cup

Story highlights Obama, Bush and Clinton kick off Presidents Cup in New Jersey

All five living former presidents also joined forces for hurricane relief

Washington (CNN) Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton kicked off the Presidents Cup golf tournament in New Jersey on Thursday -- the first time three former presidents attended the biennial tournament.

Their appearance together follows a joint effort by the five living former presidents to support hurricane relief efforts.

The Presidents Cup, which runs through Sunday, features American golfers playing against an international team in a series of 30 matches. Obama, Bush and Clinton participated in the opening ceremony at the first tee to mark the beginning of the matches, which are taking place at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, New Jersey.