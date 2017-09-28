Washington (CNN) A top Trump administration official leading the Hurricane Maria response said Thursday she is "very satisfied" with the federal government's recovery role in Puerto Rico, which she called a "good news story."

"I am very satisfied," said acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke. "I know it's a hard storm to recover from but the amount of progress that's been made, and I really would appreciate any support that we get. I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane."

Asked to clarify her comment that the government's response to the storm is a "good news story," Duke pointed to effective coordination between federal and local authorities and said there is "unification of command."

"It's good news that we have a unification of command where the governor, the federal response, and the people are all united toward saving lives and giving things to the people they need," Duke said.

Duke's comments came eight days after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico and as huge swaths of the island's population still does not have access to potable water or fuel to power generators. The island's power grid was destroyed in the storm and government officials are still working to clear roads and put shipping ports and airports back into operation to distribute resources across the island.

