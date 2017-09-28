Trump on NFL owners: 'I think they're afraid of their players'

Story highlights Trump argued NFL players need to respect the flag

He also claimed less people are attending the games

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump believes NFL owners are "afraid of their players" when it comes to the recent controversy over players kneeling during the National Anthem, he said in an interview that aired Thursday.

"I have so many friends that are owners and they're in a box," Trump told Fox News. "I mean, I've spoken to a couple of them, and they say, 'We are in a situation where we need to do something.' I think they're afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth, and I think it's disgraceful."

He continued: "They've got to be tough and they've got to be smart."

.@POTUS on NFL owners: When it comes to the respect of our anthem and flag, they have no choice. You have to have people stand with respect. pic.twitter.com/ApAuTFjAvY — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2017

Trump was referencing recent protests by NFL players who have kneeled during the National Anthem. The President and his aides argue that the protests are unpatriotic and disrespectful to the flag and those who have fought to protect the US. But the players, some of whom have said they are protesting social injustice and police brutality, argue that they are exercising free speech.

During the interview, Trump also suggested NFL ratings are down and less people are attending the games where players are kneeling during the National Anthem.

Read More