Rep. Cedric Richmond: Time will tell that kneeling NFL players are courageous patriots for this country https://t.co/OwI9QR1EXT — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) September 28, 2017

Dear President Trump:

I write today to express my utter disgust with your handling of race relations in America in general and, more specifically, your calculated, divisive response to nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice by professional football players, owners, coaches, and countless other patriots. African Americans are just as patriotic as any other American. We have fought in every war from the American Revolution to Iraq and Afghanistan, only to come

home to a country that has yet to reconcile deep-seated issues of race, inequality,

and injustice.

As President of the United States, your use of profane, sexually derogatory language in addressing American citizens, or anyone for that matter, is unbecoming of the office you now hold. Moreover, your complete lack of understanding of or empathy for the very painful history and substantive policy concerns that move people like Colin Kaepernick to take a stand, or a knee, in the first place is a reminder of all the African American community has to lose under

