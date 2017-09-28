Washington (CNN) The House Energy and Commerce Committee is calling for a briefing on the emerging college basketball bribery scandal that so far has resulted in 10 arrests, calling it "extremely troubling."

The committee's leaders said they are requesting a briefing from the National Collegiate Athletic Association and sports companies allegedly involved in the widespread college basketball scheme to learn what they're doing to ensure similar schemes are not happening in other sports and to prevent them from happening in the future.

"The federal government's investigation into sports companies and basketball coaches at numerous colleges across the nation is extremely troubling and puts into serious question the NCAA's ability to oversee its own institutions," Chairman Greg Walden of Oregon and top Democrat Frank Pallone of New Jersey said in a joint statement. "In addition to any criminal activities, these allegations raise concerns about the effects of these predatory schemes on youth athletes and how hidden financial connections between advertisers and endorsers influence young consumers."

The FBI has arrested 10 people , including college basketball coaches and high-level apparel company employees, on allegations of bribery and other charges.

The US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York filed three complaints that allege fraud and corruption in the "dark underbelly of college basketball," acting US Attorney Joon H. Kim said at a news briefing Tuesday.

Read More