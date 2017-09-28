Story highlights Boris Epshteyn was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign

Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign and White House official Boris Epshteyn will testify behind closed doors on Thursday before the House intelligence committee, according to three committee sources.

Epshteyn is the latest person in the Trump orbit to appear before the panel as part of its investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible collusion between the Trump team and Russian officials.

The panel interviewed longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone on Tuesday in a closed session, and it has also spoken to Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo.

The committee has also interviewed in recent months several officials from the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton's campaign, including former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

Epshteyn was a senior adviser to the Trump campaign and took a White House job in the communications office. But he left the role in March, and the White House didn't offer an explanation for his departure. Epshteyn is currently chief political analyst for Sinclair Broadcast Group, the conservative-leaning network of television stations.

