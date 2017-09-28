Sasse calls out Richard Spencer in tweetstorm

Washington (CNN) Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse slammed white supremacist Richard Spencer in a tweetstorm Thursday night, calling Spencer's ideas "un-American poison."

The series of tweets started after Sasse posted a Reuters article Wednesday on remarks by Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford, who alleged Wednesday that Russian internet trolls, in an effort to polarize Americans, helped fuel debate over President Donald Trump's comments criticizing NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem.

"No one loves American-vs-American fighting more than Putin," Sasse commented on the article. "His intel agencies stoke both sides of every divide."

Spencer responded to Sasse's tweet Thursday morning, writing , "In the minds of goober conservatives, the Russians are to blame for racial divisions."

Hours later, the Nebraska Republican took aim at Spencer in a multi-tweet narrative he coined "America 101."