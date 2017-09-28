Thanks a lot, Megyn Kelly

Story highlights Mel Robbins: Megyn Kelly's remark to Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery was passive-aggressive

Kelly was trying to get higher ratings at the expense of another woman, Robbins writes

Mel Robbins is a CNN commentator, legal analyst, international best-selling author of "The 5 Second Rule" and keynote speaker. She is also a contributing editor for Success magazine. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) On Wednesday, NBC's Megyn Kelly made waves across the internet when she told Jane Fonda she'd read that the Hollywood legend was "not proud" of her plastic surgery. Fonda raised her eyebrows, tilted her head, and gave Kelly a scolding look. Clearly annoyed, she snapped, "We really want to talk about that now?"

Kelly doubled down with a different tactic -- an insincere compliment. "One of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look," she said.

Kelly's start as the face of the 9 a.m. ET slot on NBC already wasn't going well among viewers and critics -- and now Kelly can add Fonda to her growing list of snafus.

Fonda handled it like a champ, redirecting Kelly to the movie they were there to discuss. "Well, thanks," she said. "Good attitude, good posture. I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, 'Our Souls at Night,' rather than plastic surgery."

After all, that's why Fonda was on Kelly's show: to promote her new movie. And she wasn't there by herself. Her co-star, Robert Redford, looking surprisingly "youthful" at 81, was sitting right next to her while Kelly prodded only Fonda about plastic surgery.

