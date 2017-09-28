We are all snowflakes

Story highlights Carol Costello: Americans on both sides of the aisle have become too sensitive to protests of opposing ideas

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Hey, snowflake.

Yeah, I'm talking to you.

Not just some college kids who flee "violent words" for safe spaces, but you, America. You've become so sensitive to any kind of protest, you no longer have the right to malign kids who seek shelter from your blizzard of hypocrisy.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is right about one thing -- freedom of speech is under attack. This is what he said the other day at Georgetown University. "The American University was once the center of academic freedom," he said . "But it is transforming into an echo chamber of political correctness ... a shelter for fragile egos."

Sessions threatened to use the Justice Department to make sure those fragile egos don't win. He wants universities to quit corralling students into tiny "free speech zones," defined campus spaces for potentially provocative dialogue, and allow them to have a voice on the biggest stage possible -- the entire campus. Snowflakes be damned!

