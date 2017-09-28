(CNN) Iraq's central government stepped up pressure on authorities in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Thursday after voters decisively backed independence in a disputed referendum.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority told international flight operators that all flights to and from Erbil and Sulaimaniya airports in Iraqi Kurdistan would be suspended from 6 p.m. Friday (11 a.m. ET).

The order, sent in an email seen by CNN, said domestic flights operated by Iraqi airlines were exempt from the decision.

Turkey's AtlasGlobal, Pegasus and Turkish Airlines, Lebanon's Middle East Airlines, EgyptAir and Royal Jordanian airlines announced Wednesday that they were are suspending flights to the area, in compliance with Baghdad's request.

These airlines constitute the majority of international air traffic at these two airports, according to data on the airports' websites.

