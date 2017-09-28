Carlo Ancelotti leaves position as Bayern Munich coach

Story highlights
(CNN)Less than 24 hours after a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti has left his role as coach of Bayern Munich, the German club confirmed in a tweet.
The reigning Bundesliga champions, one of the pre-tournament favorites for this year's European Cup, arrived in Paris determined to prove the early season doubters wrong.
But the chastening loss, coupled with Bayern's stuttering start to the domestic campaign, proved to be the final straw for a reportedly furious Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the club's executive chairman.
Bayern have suffered a defeat and a loss in their opening six league games to sit in third place, falling three points behind early pacesetters Borussia Dortmund.
Potential full-time candidates for the Bayern job include Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, who handed Ancelotti a 2-0 defeat earlier this season, or current assistant manager Willy Sagnol, a former French international who played for the Munich club.
Sagnol is to take temporary charge of the team.