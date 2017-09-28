Carlo Ancelotti leaves position as Bayern Munich coach

Story highlights Bayern Munich and coach Carlo Ancelotti part company

(CNN) Less than 24 hours after a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Carlo Ancelotti has left his role as coach of Bayern Munich, the German club confirmed in a tweet.

The reigning Bundesliga champions, one of the pre-tournament favorites for this year's European Cup, arrived in Paris determined to prove the early season doubters wrong.

But the chastening loss, coupled with Bayern's stuttering start to the domestic campaign, proved to be the final straw for a reportedly furious Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the club's executive chairman.

