Catalonia and Spain ready to talk, but Madrid calls referendum a 'charade'

(CNN) Catalonia's highly controversial referendum on independence this Sunday is either a vote for "democratic principles" or a "charade" that's nothing more than an opportunity to throw a street party.

Depends on whom you ask.

"This is not about independence of Catalonia," Raul Romeva, Catalonia's foreign affairs councillor told CNN's Christiane Amanpour from Barcelona. "It is basically [about] how the Catalonians decide its future."

Catalonia, one of 17 autonomous Spanish provinces, has insisted it will go ahead with what it calls a binding resolution, despite a decision by Spain's highest court banning the vote, saying it violates the country's constitution. Madrid insists that only the national Parliament can determine issues of sovereignty.

"We don't want a part to decide for the whole," Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told Amanpour from Madrid, dismissing the idea that the vote is about "some romantic right to decide."

