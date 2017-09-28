Story highlights A tweet last month floated the theory

Cruise said it sounds like it's a bum one

(CNN) Tom Cruise did not employ a prosthesis to do booty duty for him.

Believe it or not, the internet cares about such things and the star is shutting down the scuttlebutt that his behind in a scene from "Valkyrie" wasn't real.

It all started last month with a tweet from Twitter user @iluvbutts247, who offered up a screen shot as part of a theory that Cruise wore a fake derriere in the 2008 film.

hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. observe: pic.twitter.com/Tw6yTbsQUe — swizz keats (@iluvbutts247) August 20, 2017

Folks had a lot of fun with the tweet which went viral, amassing more than 17,000 retweets and 66,000 likes since it was posted.

In a sit-down interview to promote his new movie "American Made," Cruise let Screen Rant know that it's not true and it sounds like he wants to put it all behind him.

