Steven Spielberg is credited with a pretty impressive list of films, which were made during his nearly 50-year career in Hollywood.

From "Jaws" to "Schindler's List" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark," the director has worked on some of the industry's biggest movies.

But Spielberg won't watch most of them.

"I don't dwell," he told E! on the red carpet for the premiere of "Spielberg," the HBO documentary about his life and filmmaking career.

There is one exception, however.

