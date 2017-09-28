Former Playboy playmates reflect on Hugh Hefner's life

Story highlights
- Hefner founded Playboy in 1953
- Former playmates pay tribute
(CNN)As news of Hugh Hefner's death spread, the women featured in his Playboy men's magazine paid tribute to the man who helped launch their careers.
Hefner died from natural causes Wednesday at his Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills. He was 91.
He founded Playboy in 1953 and built it into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire that included TV shows and a string of Playboy Clubs whose cocktail waitresses wore bunny ears and cottontails.
Over the years, Hefner introduced the world to a bevy of women through his magazine and television show "The Girls Next Door" on E! channel. Many of the women tweeted their tributes early Thursday.
"Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud," said Jenny McCarthy, who was on the cover of Playboy Magazine in 1993, and was named Playmate of the Year.
Actress Donna D'Errico, who was a regular on "Baywatch," posed for Playboy Magazine in 1995.
"Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef," she tweeted. "You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions."
The daughter of legendary musician Frank Sinatra described Hef as "one of the nicest men" she's ever known. Nancy Sinatra posed for Playboy in 1995.
"Godspeed, Hugh Hefner," she tweeted, along with a picture of the two of them hugging.
Miriam Gonzalez, who graced the magazine in 2001, credited Hefner with changing her life.
"Rest In peace my dear sweet Hugh Hefner Forever in my heart and forever grateful for changing my life. I love you," she said.
Amelia Talon, who appeared on the magazine in 2012, described it as an the end of an era, describing it as a "good run."
Model Adrianne Curry said she was featured on Playboy Magazine's cover twice, and thanked Hefner for believing in her vision.
"Thank u for the time together, 2 covers& artistic freedom on my second shoot," she tweeted.