Former Playboy playmates reflect on Hugh Hefner's life

(CNN) As news of Hugh Hefner's death spread, the women featured in his Playboy men's magazine paid tribute to the man who helped launch their careers.

Hefner died from natural causes Wednesday at his Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills. He was 91.

He founded Playboy in 1953 and built it into a multimillion-dollar entertainment empire that included TV shows and a string of Playboy Clubs whose cocktail waitresses wore bunny ears and cottontails.

Over the years, Hefner introduced the world to a bevy of women through his magazine and television show "The Girls Next Door" on E! channel. Many of the women tweeted their tributes early Thursday.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

"Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud," said Jenny McCarthy, who was on the cover of Playboy Magazine in 1993, and was named Playmate of the Year.

